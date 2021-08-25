Letter to the editor: Carlino has integrity, passion

Daniel Carlino has shown integrity and passion in his campaign for Missoula City Council in Ward 3. In a good politician I want to see two things, integrity and passion. There needs to be passion from our candidates to help people in every way possible, because at the end of the day our government is for the people and by the people. It takes a lot of passion to persevere on the goal of ensuring all Missoulians have access to affordable, secure housing when you are a candidate who is also dealing with housing insecurity as well.
My name is Manousos Kouidis, the elected Russell 90 precinct committeeman for the Missoula Democrats and a philosophy student at UMT. It takes a lot of integrity to run on bold policy proposals such as Carlino’s policy proposals to protect our environment and to stop Missoula’s housing crisis. He is a working-class Missoulian and knows what it means to be a renter in our awful housing market.
I am supporting Daniel Carlino because I know he has lived through the problems an average Missoulian would face, and he's ready to tackle those problems head-on, too.
Manousos Kouidis,
Missoula