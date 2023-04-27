I am perplexed by City Council members who are proposing to create so-called “affordable housing” by “being liberated from zoning laws and land use codes”. Please, will one of the councilors explain what affordable means?

Missoula is experiencing an uncontrollable tsunami of people from other states. These people are like rats fleeing from a sinking ship. They bring all their unpleasant habits and a lot of money. These people are buying Montana and deregulation policies will only be additionally destructive.

It appears that Carlino and others want to turn all abilities to plan for Missoula’s future into anarchy. For 125 years communities across this country have used zoning, public health standards and building codes to protect their citizens from the very capitalists Carlino warns us about.

The recent consultant’s report paid for by the City Council implied that citizens who live in single-family zoning are racist.

Curiously, Carlino’s work supports out-of-state investors, developers, the real estate community and the extreme right GOP state Legislature’s agenda. Councilor Carlino has a very loud mouth, but he certainly does not understand what he is talking about.

As Bob Dylan says, “You are only a PAWN in their game.”

Cass Chinske,

Missoula