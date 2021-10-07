Letter to the editor: Carlino is bold and unafraid

Polished politicians and their corporate partners lecture us that young candidates like Daniel Carlino are inexperienced in the political field and unfit for “the job.” Well, that is very much right if “the job” is to be groomed by real life, real estate villains and make deals with the greedy characters that make Benjamins the centerpieces of our community tables and ignore the next seven generations that depend on us to build an livable, equitable and creative mountain town.

As a Missoula resident in search for genuine, valiant leadership that gives a people and earthly care, I see city council candidate Daniel Carlino as a bona fide Missoulian with a blazing unspoiled heart who is committed to stand by everyday community members and most vitally, to give a voice to the sacred land our feet get to stand on every waking morning in this sixth mass extinction age.

As the only city council candidate who is a tenant, Carlino chalks out to fully fund an “Affordable Housing Trust Fund.” He will act with cooperative creativity to implement inclusionary zoning ordinances, a determined foot in the door for everyday Missoulians who deserve the chance to live here.

Carlino is bold and unafraid.

Leticia Romero,

Missoula

