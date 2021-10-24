Letter to the editor: Carlino is the clear choice

This year, I am voting to ensure Missoula stays affordable for the working class. As the only renter and working-class candidate in the city council Ward 3 race, Daniel Carlino is the clear choice. He has proven to understand the issues at hand and has brought forward bold policy solutions to help with our housing crisis.

I am a union member, concerned Missoulian, renter, and someone who believes deeply in economic justice. If we don’t enact urgent, bold housing policy solutions, then we will lose sight of the Missoula that we’ve all come to love.

Carlino has earned my vote with his dynamic policy solutions for keeping Missoula housing and cost of living affordable. I hope you will join me in supporting his campaign.

Blake Cilwick,

Missoula

