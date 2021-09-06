 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Carlino is who Missoula needs
Missoula City Council elections are coming, and if you’re in Ward 3, you have the chance to support a candidate I’m excited about, a candidate who will do things.

For years now, I’ve been seeing Daniel Carlino’s work with local environmental and social justice groups, and I’ve been impressed by his commitment to bettering our city. Carlino plans to address some of Missoula’s biggest crises, including affordable housing and homelessness; he also wants to give voters more voice in city decisions via citizen oversight committees and increased community partnerships.

Daniel Carlino is hard-working, driven and receptive to feedback; he’s what Missoula needs.

Vlad Frederick,

Missoula

