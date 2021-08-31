Letter to the editor: Carlino provides dynamic platform

I support Daniel Carlino for Missoula City Council. I admire the dedication this person has given to issues that will affect us all. Carlino has a dynamic platform that I see guiding Missoula in the right direction.

As an educator, parent and Native Montanan, I believe Carlino's platform is most inclusive and has the best intentions for our land and our people. Carlino stands by a "no fossil fuel money" pledge and has been present and vocal about responsible land, water and energy policies that will affect us now and in the future. I especially appreciate Carlino's efforts to bring Indigenous representation to the discussion table(s).

Daniel Carlino is invested in this community. I have seen it on the ground and in print. He stands for social and economic justice and has done his research. His proposed policies not only address many of our immediate concerns, but they also take the extra step of being mindful of the future. Fellow community members, I encourage you to also support and invest in Daniel Carlino for city council.

Thank you.

Matt Bell,

Missoula

