Letter to the editor: Carlino provides leadership on issues that affect Missoulians the most

Daniel Carlino is running for the Missoula City Council in Ward 3 on a platform of relieving housing costs and making city government environmentally sustainable. He would add a much-needed voice as an advocate for Missoula’s young people and for those who rent their housing. Missoula became a desirable place to live because of its connection to the environment and because it welcomed and was affordable to people of all different backgrounds and income levels.

Daniel will be a voice to embrace and protect our connection to nature and leave future Missoulians the same beautiful mountains, streams, forests and meadows that mean so much to our quality of life here. In addition he will fight for Missoula to remain welcoming and affordable for everyone who wants to call this great city home.

Please join me in supporting his candidacy to serve us on city council.

Alex Gray,

Missoula

