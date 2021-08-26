Letter to the editor: Carlino stands up for what is right

I support Daniel Carlino for Missoula City Council in Ward 3 because we need younger voices who are pushing for social justice. Daniel knocked on my door in May to discuss with me his campaign and I was very impressed by his vision, sincerity and willingness to do the hard work in achieving his goals.
I am a native Missoulian who has been an activist for 50 years for social change, equal rights and economic equality for all. When our legislature attacked the rights of LGBTQ+ Montanans, Daniel Carlino showed up to testify against those attacks, which, in my opinion, showed courage and a willingness to stand up for what is right.
For these reasons and many others, I wholeheartedly support Daniel Carlino for City Council. The younger generation is up to the task of helping to create a Missoula where everyone has an equal chance.
Jim Prendergast,
Missoula