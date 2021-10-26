Letter to the editor: Carlino understands urgency of acting on climate change

The climate crisis is one of the defining challenges facing my generation, and it’s far too easy to slip into despair and inaction while witnessing the ever-accelerating injustices and disasters that climate change is driving.

As a climate activist since childhood, I have been empowered to keep working for the future we all need by the solidarity and hope that come from organizing alongside other people who understand the urgency of acting on climate change. Daniel Carlino is one of those people.

From the time I’ve spent organizing with Daniel in the Missoula hub of the Sunrise Movement, I know that he cares deeply about protecting the planet so that it can keep sustaining all life. He understands that “business as usual” puts the lives of millions of humans and other beings at risk, and is committed to doing everything possible to bring about better alternatives.

Daniel is the type of leader we urgently need more of in government, and I hope you will join me in supporting him for Ward 3 of Missoula City Council.

Josiah Anderson,

Missoula

