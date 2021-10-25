 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Carlino will be an asset
We in Ward 3 are fortunate this election year to have two very driven, smart people vying for a seat on City Council. Of these two, Daniel Carlino brings a background of practical experience.

Though he may not find it polite to share, I'll take some public record liberties and say that Daniel Carlino's rent increased by 40% in the last 3 months. Unfortunately, he is not the only Missoulian to face this kind of pressure, but he could be the only one of them to hold elected office for the city.

Paying rent is, statistically, a novelty for an elected official in America, and one of the many reasons why Daniel would be a unique asset for Missoula's city council as we navigate the harrowing waters of a housing crisis.

Consider that a homeowner has myriad points of access to effect political, social, and structural change, while a renter has very few. So why not elect a working renter to our city council? I can think of no better testament to a healthy democracy.

Kenneth Grinde,

Missoula

