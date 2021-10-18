Letter to the editor: Carlino will go to bat for renters

I moved to Missoula in 1996, when my large one-bedroom Hip Strip apartment rented for $450. Now these apartments regularly rent for three times that amount, although the minimum wage has increased only from $4.75 to $8.75.

Dori Gilels and I are among the fortunate ones: homeowners in Missoula who have seen their house values skyrocket. Meanwhile, renters are struggling. Next door to me in my Rose Park neighborhood, an Airbnb goes for over $200 a night. Across the street, a house converted into a two-bedroom duplex rental costs its occupants $4,300 a month. This is injustice, and it needs to stop.

Carlino will go to bat for renters and for their allies like me, who believe that the time has come to prioritize fairness in our rental landscape, for the sake of our town and for the sake of equity and justice. The right to affordable housing is greater than the right to run a profitable housing business. Vote Carlino!

Alexandra Koelle,

Missoula

