Letter to the editor: Carlino will lead climate action

To combat climate change, drastic, immediate actions are needed right now. Without action, Missoula could warm as much as by 6 degrees F by 2050. That means temperatures above 100 F for weeks at a time, decimating of fish populations, and fires year-round. 2050 is only 29 years away, just a little over a generation.

We needed to take tough action on climate change 20 years ago. The second-best time is now, and one of the things you can do to fight climate change is to vote for politicians who have strong environmental initiatives. Daniel Carlino, who is running for city council in Missoula, is one of those politicians who has presented strong and just environmental policies. By voting for him, you contribute to a better world for generations to come. By working with other city leaders and climate experts, I believe that Carlino can make Missoula a leader in climate action.