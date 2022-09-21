Letter to the editor: Carlino's bad moment

On Sept. 12, City Council convened to select a new mayor after the passing Mayor John Engen. While this could have been a fairly straightforward meeting, this meeting was dragged out for hours and brought out the worst in people. Unfortunately, one person that must face up to criticism for their behavior is Daniel Carlino, Ward 3 councilor. Carlino is a young, progressive politician who deeply cares for environmental and social justice concerns, and I applauded his bold run for Public Service Commission, and later, Ward 3.

However, Carlino showed that virtue signaling was more important to him than ensuring an efficient and effective meeting in a way that preserved his working relationships. Carlino certainly can vote however he wants, but after 22 rounds of voting and watching an old man come to tears, he could have done the right thing and changed his vote. What did he think he was going to do? Have a movie moment and miraculously convince the entire council to vote for Fred Rice? In the end, he got what he wanted — his very own Jill Stein moment. Congrats, Carlino. As a leftist, this is why I hate leftists.