Letter to the editor: Carlino's proposals realistic, attainable

I wish I could vote for Daniel Carlino for Missoula City Council, as I’m not in his ward. Carlino has the courage and vision to face what too many of us are ignoring.

His proposed actions for Missoula are realistic and attainable:

Electrifying heat systems and prohibiting fracked gas heating in new buildings.

Strengthening energy efficiency standards and requiring renewable energy in new government buildings.

Priortizing preservation of Missoula’s natural landscapes in new developments.

Expanding and connecting Missoula’s bicycle and pedestrian trails.

And very important, zone for mixed-use neighborhoods so we don’t have to travel as far in the city from our homes to stores, businesses and recreation.

We are still using far too much fossil fuel in our daily living. For our children and future generations, we must change the way we live to heal our one home, the Earth.

Claudia Brown,

Missoula

