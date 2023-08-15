Missoula is fortunate to have several excellent candidates for mayor. As we attempt to come to grips with and find solutions for many problems such as affordable housing for people who work and raise their families here, the specter of homelessness that we see on so many streets, and the continued effects of rising property taxes, we need someone who offers strong leadership. Mike Nugent is that person. We need someone at the local governance level who listens to his constituents, has their best interests at heart, and is collaborative, efficient, and a consensus builder. Mike has experience across a broad range — a member of the Missoula City Council, a small business owner, a volunteer youth sports coach, a member of nonprofit boards, and service on the Missoula Housing Authority. He has learned to harness the strengths and talents of team members to create plans and follow those plans to get the best outcomes. Missoula needs a leader like Mike. Ballots for the primary election go out on Aug. 23. Cast your vote for Mike Nugent.