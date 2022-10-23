 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Casting an informed vote

Since half of Missoula's residents are renters, they never see their property tax bills. Expecting them to cast informed votes makes as much sense as building an indoor hockey rink during a climate crisis!

Tom Cook,

Missoula

