Letter to the editor: Catchy title, misleading redux

In his April 20, 2022 Missoulian op-ed “Wildlife Fauxtography”, Ted Williams holds forth his opinion concerning truth in wildlife photography. Mr. Williams is entitled to his opinion — but not to support his opinion with misleading, inaccurate and false information about Triple D Wildlife of Kalispell.

Mr. Williams’ story of photographing animals at Triple D Wildlife is a contrary, misleading redux of an article he published in the March/April 2010 Audubon Magazine. In Audubon, Williams wrote of the owner of Triple D Wildlife, “Deist…is generally regarded as the best game-farm operator in the nation. When it comes to animal care, honest business practices, and obeying state and federal regulations, he does everything right.” Williams gushed the animal “’models’…were beautiful and healthy” at Triple D Wildlife. As for properly captioning animal photographs, Williams explained, “Deist advocates ‘full disclosure’.”

Now Williams falsely recounts me “angrily” declaring, “You couldn’t have gotten those shots in the wild.” No anger is attributed to my same statement in the Audubon article. Williams falsely claims Triple D Wildlife was cited for declawing a tiger cub, misrepresents an animal welfare inspection and massages his Audubon article description of Triple D animal behavior. Customfacts.org indeed.

Lorney “Jay” and Kimberly Deist,

Owners of Triple D Wildlife, Kalispell

