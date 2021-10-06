Letter to the editor: Cattle ranching, economics & ecology

Cattle ranching degrades ecosystem health by destroying biodiversity. It creates acid rain and deforests. Its slaughter system pollutes the land and water. It takes away grain from the poor and feeds it to cattle, the products of which are unequally distributed. It creates antibiotic resistance. It causes global warming. It increases the risk of fire. It destroys aquatic and riparian ecosystems, and creek beds; it causes soil erosion and river siltation; and destroys native vegetation. It uses harmful pesticides and fertilizers. It produces pretty packages of rotting carcasses, thereby creating the fat and the sick, feeding a steady source of clients with heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and cancer to the health care industry.
Its actors shoot the wolf, the coyote, the black bear, the grizzly, and the lion, and they remove wild horses from their native ground. They range their cattle on public lands without public approval. Their behavior toward livestock is a moral catastrophe. Because humans will continue to excessively populate the planet, ranching will inevitably increase its operations to even more unsustainable levels.
Thus, instead of interpreting the bottom line solely in terms of profit and loss statements, don’t we also need to include the economics of ecology?
Dr. Kevin Boileau and Nazarita Goldhammer,