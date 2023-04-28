While so much of the world is focused on war, famine, and political divisions, the climate crisis persists. But there is hope. April is World Landscape Architecture month, a time to celebrate a small and often misunderstood profession that is ready to be a leader in reversing the warming of the planet that is the main driver of world-wide climate change.

The scope of what we do has been recently been recognized by TIME Magazine in its selection of Kate Orff, landscape architect, as an innovator in its listing of the 100 Most Influential People for 2023. Her leadership demonstrates how landscape architects have the education and training to design with nature to help all communities reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate. Landscape architects use climate positive design approaches that transform parks, such as Fort Missoula Regional Park, and open spaces into natural carbon sinks. We work with natural scientists, engineers, planners and architects to increase biodiversity and protect and restore ecosystems, which underpin all life on Earth.