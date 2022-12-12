Letter to the editor: Change happens

Roughly 160 years ago hunting elk and grizzlies in Yellowstone was common. Europeans began to settle in what appeared to be never-ending and inexhaustible wild places. Mining was a thrilling and important economic driver for some moving to Montana long ago.

Today about 7 million people visit Yellowstone and Glacier annually. But they don’t hunt wildlife. Instead, they hope to see wolves, other wildlife, and enjoy the natural wonders. Montana’s outdoor recreation industry now generates over $7 billion annually. That’s more than double the economic impact that mining and extractive industries create today.

The economic and social changes that have occurred over the last 150+ years make our wild places much more precious today. The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) protects some of our most productive wild places. It also adds two new recreation areas while protecting key bull trout streams and important habitat for wolverines and grizzlies. The BCSA landscape offers some of Montana’s best hiking, hunting, and picture taking.

The BCSA was created by Montanans that focused on the 80% they agreed upon rather than the 20% they disagreed on. Please share your support of the BCSA with our elected representatives.

Lee Boman,

Missoula