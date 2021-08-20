Letter to the editor: Change is needed to stop catastrophe

Natural disasters are increasing at unprecedented rates, 90%+ of species on Earth are set to go extinct at the current level of emissions, and millions of people are dying each year at the expense of the climate crisis. Rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented change is needed in all aspects of society to prevent climate catastrophe.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report of the future scenarios that we’re headed towards as a planet is horrifying and truly unfathomable to imagine. I am a climate activist running for city council in Missoula and hope to have your support to bring forward true solutions to our climate crisis.

If Missoula is committed to working to stop the climate crisis, then our city council must take the following actions:

• Electrify the future of building heat systems by prohibiting fracked gas heating in all new buildings.

• Strengthen energy efficiency standards on all new buildings and require on-site renewable energy production on new government buildings.

• Prioritize preservation of Missoula’s natural landscapes in all development decisions.