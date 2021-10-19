Letter to the editor: Change needed in Ward 5

I had an email conversation with Councilor Stacie Anderson on the motel purchase. She sent me information on the city's need to make the purchase. Nothing in this mail showed any justification for this purchase.

All of the candidates running for mayor or the city council have made zero comments on what the rising taxes do to the senior population in Missoula. With the rising prices of homes in Missoula the next home assessment is going to be large. I know about 30% of property taxes come from homes. I also know the number of bonds passed have had a large effect on taxes. These rising property taxes paired with the cost of maintenance such as roofs, painting, plumbing, electrical etc. make it tough for seniors to stay in their homes. I know that some have had to sell. I hope that I will be safe.