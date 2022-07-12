Letter to the editor: Change of identity

It occurs in times of social unrest often as not, when social organization loses its hold on us, or bears down heavily causing powerlessness and self-alienation. Moral confusion now comes from social media's claim both actual facts and alternative ones can be true. A powerless self resembles early weeks of Army Basic Training.

Today, approaching election season, many find themselves in a political faction as misleading as social media can be, over what kind of person we might wish to be, bearing down on us like a cookie cutter. Belonging to a democracy has become difficult, some even thinking autocracy and an established religion can alleviate personal alienation.

Last week Congress accused a twice-impeached president and his followers of insurrection against the rule of law. Meanwhile, Ralph Reed, long-time author of voting guides for fundamentalist churches, marshaled his Faith and Freedom Coalition to promote these candidates for elections they tried to overthrow. Who other than Rick Santorum, a Christian dominionist, praised the lead candidate's speech trumpeting The Big Lie!

Must we, I ask, lose our immigrant diversity, separation of church and state, checks and balances, and democratic election system, rejecting our identities in “a more perfect union?”

Bruce Russell Sr.,

Missoula