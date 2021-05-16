 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Change tax system so all pay fair share
In a recent letter to the Missoulian (May 5), President Joe Biden was accused of having "both his hands in the taxpayers' pockets." 

The truth is, those fingers you have been feeling in your pockets for a very long time are the greedy fists of the tax evaders in America: the big corporations and the ultra-rich who pay little or no taxes. 

Our tax system is set up now so that the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. Is this what you want? Wake up! This sad fact is what President Biden would like to change, so that everyone would pay their fair share. This would benefit all Americans, not just a favored few. If you are not making over $400,000 a year, or one of the ultra rich "1%," it seems to me you would welcome fair tax laws. 

Think about that. Give a fair democracy a chance, and urge your representatives in government, national and local, to do so as well. 

Deanne Kendrick,

Missoula

