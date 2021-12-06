Letter to the editor: Changes needed for working people

A lot of changes need to be made for working individuals and families. Many unskilled workers need to be able to make enough working to be able get by, and the "living wage" is essential for them. People who have skills and/or college degrees need to be paid fairly and some student loan forgiveness should be an option.

When working people rely on government health care or assistance, the caps on our wages and savings that determine our eligibility for these need to be raised. People who are elderly or have disabilities need Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid for legitimate reasons and since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the door has been opened for many people who have disabilities to work. When we are compliant and doing what is suggested by our providers, our needed benefits and health care coverage should never be jeopardized.

There also needs to be incentives for young people and ways for them to accomplish their dreams and aspirations. Also, single parents should have everything they need to take care of and raise their children. As a registered voter, I believe that we Montanans need to make the demand that necessary changes are made!

David Cockrell,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0