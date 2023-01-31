Letter to the editor: Changing the Constitution

Saturday, Jan. 21, at the meeting dubbed “Constitution Under Fire”, Mae Nan Ellingson — the youngest delegate to the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention and chair of Friends of the Montana Constitution, talked about Montana’s remarkable Constitution. There were 140 attendees, standing room only. Mae Nan received a standing ovation after her presentation.

Upon starting the question period, my question was: “As to the Constitution being under fire, what are the current threats to the Constitution, either from the Legislature, from any particular bills or beyond?”

She replied that in general, she was worried about bills that pertain to the Judiciary and challenge the separation of powers. Also worrisome to her are legislators who, despite taking an oath to uphold the Constitution, either don’t know much about it or even work to subvert it.

Consider SB154, introduced by Sen. Rieger (R–SD3) of Kalispell, which seeks to remove abortion as a matter of a right to privacy.

My questions are these: “With all due respect Sen. Rieger, isn’t the interpretation of the Montana Constitution the job of the Montana Supreme Court? For that matter, isn’t changing the Montana Constitution done by amendment or by convening a Constitutional Convention?”

Tony Davis,

Missoula