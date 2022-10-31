 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Character counts

  • 0

Shirley Azzopardi and Joe Read are both running for House District 93. Both have mailed campaign flyers. Shirley’s flyers detail her qualifications, tell about her personal life and highlight her commitment to what she wants to accomplish for Montana — all positive and absolutely nothing negative about her opponent. It was “paid for by Shirley Azzopardi HD93.” In stark contrast, Joe’s flyer attacks Shirley — negative and intended to be demeaning. It was. It was “paid for by the Montana Republican State Central Committee.” For me, character counts in the person I want representing me, and a good example of character is those things we put our name to.

Marie Mumma,

Polson

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News