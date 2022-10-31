Letter to the editor: Character counts

Shirley Azzopardi and Joe Read are both running for House District 93. Both have mailed campaign flyers. Shirley’s flyers detail her qualifications, tell about her personal life and highlight her commitment to what she wants to accomplish for Montana — all positive and absolutely nothing negative about her opponent. It was “paid for by Shirley Azzopardi HD93.” In stark contrast, Joe’s flyer attacks Shirley — negative and intended to be demeaning. It was. It was “paid for by the Montana Republican State Central Committee.” For me, character counts in the person I want representing me, and a good example of character is those things we put our name to.