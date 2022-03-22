Letter to the editor: Character counts

Hats off to Marc Racicot for his recent opinion piece: “Donald Trump is wasting our time.” The former Republican governor and RNC chair focuses on human character, including, “decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness.” He urges all Americans to vindicate the truth.

I agree with Mr. Racicot completely. I believe character is as important as it is elusive in politics. As an example, Putin is heinously committing atrocities in Ukraine daily with an appalling lack of morality. And yet, our ex-president still idolizes him, calling him “savvy,” “smart,” and “genius.” In my opinion, Trump is doing way more damage than merely wasting our time.

With this somewhat rare trait of solid character in mind, I made a list of my favorite Republicans. It includes: Jeanette Rankin, Abraham Lincoln, John McCain, Mitt Romney, George Will, David Brooks, and Liz Cheney. Not a Republican myself, I don't agree with all of their policies, past and present. But I do respect these people, for showing strength, conviction, and most especially character. In my mind, character truly counts. It always has.

Nancy Teggeman,

Polson

