Letter to the editor: Character matters

In a letter to the editor (Missoulian, Oct. 11) Brad Tschida addresses what he perceives as distortions of his voting record in a campaign flyer. He concedes that being held accountable is ‘as it should be.’ He takes exception, however, ‘…when outright lies and fabrications are made up about you…’ and when, ‘Nowhere was a definitive illustration provided, only wild generalizations…’ Apparently, those matter to Mr. Tschida only when he is on the receiving end, not when he is leveling unsubstantiated charges of voter fraud against the Missoula County Elections Office.
He continues, “…it is imperative that all of us question the narratives of such wild-eyed and specious falsehoods and deceitfulness in an effort to discover the truth. Do NOT (sic) accept the narrative of any person or group without conducting your own investigation.” Voters may want to heed Mr. Tschida’s advice when considering his qualifications to continue in public service. Hypocrisy is not one of them. Character matters.
Mae Hassman,
Missoula