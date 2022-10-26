Letter to the editor: Character matters

In a letter to the editor (Missoulian, Oct. 11) Brad Tschida addresses what he perceives as distortions of his voting record in a campaign flyer. He concedes that being held accountable is ‘as it should be.’ He takes exception, however, ‘…when outright lies and fabrications are made up about you…’ and when, ‘Nowhere was a definitive illustration provided, only wild generalizations…’ Apparently, those matter to Mr. Tschida only when he is on the receiving end, not when he is leveling unsubstantiated charges of voter fraud against the Missoula County Elections Office.