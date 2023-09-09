Montana’s Schools Choice Act lets charter schools contract with outside education service providers, which include any private for-profit or nonprofit education management entity, for a school’s “educational design, implementation, or comprehensive management.” The Ku Klux Klan, any company or church or other entity can call itself an education service provider and contract to run public charter schools with tax dollars. Maybe the law’s supposed state and local charter boards supervision can prevent abuses, and for-profit companies like KIPP operate great public charter schools elsewhere; but there is no assurance this happens with Montana’s law as written. As the author of two Montana Education Law books and a school choice article, I note it has more unintelligible gobbledygook than any school law I have ever read. Hiding the ball in dense legalese is a trick used to conceal controversies which sink ships before they sail. Maybe it won’t happen here but keep expectations low, and be happy if my caution proves misplaced.