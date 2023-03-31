Kendall Cotton who frequently shares his opinion with us on multiple topics obviously has never lived in a state that allows charter schools. Arizona is full of them. They are not required to meet the same standards as public schools and are an embarrassment to the state. Montana has excellent public schools. My sons, and their friends, all received excellent educations at them. The district gifted programs were effective; helping to produce at least one National Merit Scholar from their high school friends group. Charter schools should not be allowed in Montana which already has an excellent education system. They would reduce student academic achievement not enhance it.