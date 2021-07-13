Letter to the editor: Check appraisal for any mistakes

Folks who own property in Missoula County, check your appraisal notice. Check the square footage of your home, lot and land size. After receipt of the appraisal notice, you have 30 days to request a review if you find an error.

Everyone assumes the appraisals are correct. As a property owner for 40+ years, I have found that is not always correct. You only get a refund going back five years, no matter how many years you have been overpaying.

Look over your appraisals; mistakes are made more often than you think.

Suzanne Gonstad,

Clinton

