It is frightening that the 68th Montana Legislature has introduced six bills to limit the power of the judicial branch (HB 326, SB 191, SB 201, SB 224, SB 230, SB 311). It seems that legislators are working to centralize all power in the legislature without any checks or balances on that power. I am afraid these bills will destroy Montana’s democracy and replace it with a socialist/communist government with the Legislature as the central seat of power.

The reason that the courts had blocked the 2021 legislative bills is not due to bias. It is due to the fact that legislators wrote bad laws, wrote laws badly, and wrote laws that denied Montanans their due rights as provided in the Constitution. The legislators need to learn how to write good laws that benefit all Montanans, not just the few who lobby them to keep and enhance their money and power.

Reducing the power of the judiciary because the legislators don’t know how to write good laws is a betrayal to our system of democracy.

The three branches of government are important to put checks and balances on power. I do not want to live in a Montana that has a socialist/communist government.

Janet Nix,

Missoula