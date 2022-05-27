 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Chemicals will leach into river

The Missoulian has an article on the Larchmont Golf Course proposal and land swap by Steve Loken (May 15). He says the golf course can be re-located to the floodplain. The question is, how much pesticide and herbicide is applied per year by the ton, barrel, pound, or gallon? Is he fine with all those chemicals in the floodplain leaching into the Bitterroot River? Since it doesn't flood every year to keep said chemicals from building up/diluting, how bad will it be after several years accumulation?

Full disclosure, I don't golf but when I've been to a course the only thing alive that I remember seeing is people and you do not see them barefoot absorbing chemicals through their feet.

Greg J. Houska,

Missoula  

