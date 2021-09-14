Letter to the editor: Child tax credit key to recovery

As a parent and a business owner, I look at the expanded federal child tax credit in two ways.

From the parent perspective, I know the child tax credit has provided much-needed relief to thousands of Montana kids.

As a business owner, I know something else: the child tax credit is essential to Main Street’s recovery from COVID-19. When parents have money, they spend it on their kids, whether that’s food, school supplies or new sneakers — I know we did with our three boys! And parents often turn to the businesses they know in their communities for those necessities.

Our work feels pretty uncertain right now. While small business owners are used to taking calculated risks, we still need to know we can provide for our families and keep food on the table.

The Niskanen Center recently found that the CTC will enable $27.6 billion in new household spending, and support over half a million new jobs.

As a parent and a business owner, I’m calling on U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines to support families and small businesses like mine and make the child tax credit permanent and fully refundable.