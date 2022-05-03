Letter to the editor: Childcares closing

On May 9, some childcares are planning to close their doors for a few hours to demonstrate what it would be like to not have childcare. This is not meant to inconvenience families; rather to provide the public insight as to the challenges in the field of early childhood education.

In Montana, most families rely on care from the private sector for children ages birth to five. Often, these providers do not recoup enough money from families alone to provide the level of quality care that they maintain, so they write grants, work their way up through STARS to Quality, and skimp where they can. Often, they do not take wages that are compensatory for their work. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median wage for childcare workers in Montana only increased from $10.99/hour in 2021 to $11.19/hour in 2022. Many childcare workers hold college degrees, providing educational experiences to our youngest citizens.