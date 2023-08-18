I am glad to see the judge ruled in favor of Montana's constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment. The current state Legislature does not seem to care about our state's great Constitution. I am glad our children and judicial system follow the Constitution when our Legislature does not care if it interferes with their decisions to destroy our state by making people sick and our planet burn. Our current Legislature and governor only care about their business agenda and do not care about our state's residents. We hear they follow the Constitution but actions tell us something different.