Letter to the editor: Children's health and well-being

"It's my right as a parent to have my kid unmasked!" "It's my right as a parent to not have my kid vaccinated for COVID!" What is missing is "My kid is my property. I own my kid! My kid is mine, mine, mine!"

The heck with the child's health and well-being. It is only the parents' rights that matter, so it seems to those yelling "Parents' rights!" Sadly, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen echoes this idea that parents' rights trump (appropriate) children's health and well-being.

Presently this idea of parents' rights is the drumbeat of the political right. But over the last couple of decades the far-left liberal parents have been the main force against having their children vaccinated against childhood diseases. I guess to them, either right or left, the work and discoveries of Edward Jenner, Louis Pasteur, Jonas Salk, and the present developments by doctors and scientists, among others, are nothing more than fake news.

The health and well-being of children is nothing more than a political football to be kicked around by many. Will our elected political officials and our judicial system ever consider the rights of our children, and their health and well-being?

Fred R. Leuty,

Missoula

