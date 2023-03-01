Aren't you Republicans embarrassed? Sacred cows, Carlson, Ingraham and Hannity, have admitted to telling outright lies to you. They know you are gullible and you ate it up! You supported a Communist nation because your former guy wanted Biden to fail. Shame on you. There, for a while, it appeared that Ravalli, Sanders and Lake Counties were racing to claim the most nitwits and conspiracy theorists living there.

There is good news! The Democrats and President Biden have passed the Chips Act, returning semi-conductor manufacturing to the U.S., spurring economic growth and providing good paying jobs to regular workers who do not have a college degree. This brings new hope for the present and the future. The plants are being built in many locations in the U.S. through cooperation with private and public supporters.

We can look to the future instead of going back to the racist, hateful past. Instead of condemnation by the Republicans we can look forward to a future promoted by scientific innovation and freedom from reliance on foreign nations for vital goods. No wonder our President has a 49% approval rating! Thank you, President Biden, for repairing our infrastructure and providing good jobs.

Cheryl Sage,

Florence