Letter to the editor: Choice being taken away

Pro choice? No. I AM Pro: she's at 13 weeks and must terminate her ectopic pregnancy or risk dying from internal bleeding. Pro: she hemorrhaged due to placental abruption, and her spouse and family must make the decision to save either her, OR her unborn child. Pro: her boyfriend bailed: she told him she was pregnant. Pro: her spouse died from COVID, working two jobs, and must choose: bringing another child into poverty or for the children she has. Pro: 11-year-old's innocence ripped away, her body not mature enough to bear the aftermath of that betrayal. Pro: her 20-week scan found the infant she had been excited to bring into this world has no life sustaining organs. Pro: raped and facing reality in a pregnancy test a month later. Pro: IVF, ending up with six viable implanted eggs, requiring reduction for her safety and a safe set of fetuses. Pro: escaping an abusive partner and finds she is carrying his seed. Pro: sophomore losing her virginity, a failed condom, and a choice of teenage mom or just a teenager. Pro: any woman with a problematic pregnancy that may injure, or kill her. These are choices?