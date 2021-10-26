Letter to the editor: Choice for mayor is obvious

Several respected individuals have submitted letters listing Mayor John Engen's many accomplishments for our city. His critics cite housing, property taxes, and the homeless problems as failures, but disagree on solutions, often proposing simplistic or extreme measures.
While experience and knowledge have helped him in solving difficult problems or accomplishing challenging projects, I believe Mayor Engen's most important attribute is his respect and compassion for every person in this city he loves. From taking courageous steps to help the homeless to hearing the angry taxpayer shouting accusations at meetings, he has been a model of civility. While working to find agreement among opposing parties and reach the best decision for the city, he treats all participants with respect. The most memorable example was the city council meeting years ago that ended with the adoption of Missoula's non-discrimination ordinance.
The choice for mayor may be obvious, but your vote still counts. Be sure to mail in your ballot now for John Engen and city council members who have demonstrated they can maintain civility and work together for the betterment of all of us.
Ethel MacDonald,
Missoula