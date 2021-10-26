Letter to the editor: Choice for mayor is obvious

While experience and knowledge have helped him in solving difficult problems or accomplishing challenging projects, I believe Mayor Engen's most important attribute is his respect and compassion for every person in this city he loves. From taking courageous steps to help the homeless to hearing the angry taxpayer shouting accusations at meetings, he has been a model of civility. While working to find agreement among opposing parties and reach the best decision for the city, he treats all participants with respect. The most memorable example was the city council meeting years ago that ended with the adoption of Missoula's non-discrimination ordinance.