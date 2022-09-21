 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Choice for PSC is clear

Casting a vote in the District 5 PSC election is a no-brainer.

On one side is John Repke, a man with experience in energy policy and understanding of public finance through his professional training and employment. These are skills and knowledge crucial to the proper functioning of the commission, which oversees activities of public utilities and insurance.

On the other side is physician Annie Bucacek, who has no knowledge or experience in these matters. In her short-lived tenancy on the Flathead County Department of Health Board she was counter-productive and divisive. Despite her professional training, she chose to undermine the work of the board by promoting conspiracy theories over scientifically proven public health policy. As a Public Service commissioner we could expect similar behavior, this time with no basis of knowledge or experience.

The choice is clear — protect Montana utility and insurance policy with a vote for John Repke as district 5 PSC Commissioner.

Samuel H. Neff,

Whitefish

