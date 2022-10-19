Letter to the editor: Choice is clear

Fortunately candidates for senators who have been Legislators have voting records. Brad Tschida has shown his true colors. Tschida strongly opposes women making their own choices about their bodies and has even considered a special legislative session to restrict abortion for Montana women. He has wasted county time and energy in some voodoo conspiracy theory about election voter fraud. He sponsored HB 161 that would prevent FWP from considering citizens', hunters' and fishermen's preferences and attitudes in fish and wildlife management. He sponsored HB 707 to remove conservation funding derived from marijuana tax to give tax breaks to millionaires.