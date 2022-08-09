Letter to the editor: Choose the right to choose

We have an open seat in Senate District 49 and with that, a choice between former House members Willis Curdy (D) and Brad Tschida (R). But, speaking of choices, only one is pro-choice. Tschida opposes women controlling their own bodies. In fact, he said, “The womb is the only organ in a woman's body that serves no specific purpose to her life or well-being. It is truly a sanctuary.”

In 2017, Tschida introduced legislation to outlaw medical aid in dying. He proposed imprisoning physicians offering choice following strict protocols: mentally-capable adult, self-administered medication, and two or more physicians verifying terminal illness.

One might claim it is because Tschida is pro-life. So why is Tschida for making it easier to buy military-style guns, despite arguments for getting rid of them? Daily reports show an epidemic of mass shootings. You cannot be taken seriously as pro-life while supporting weapons of mass murder.

Finally, Tschida promotes Trump’s lie. The non-existent election fraud used by Republicans to restrict your ability to vote. Again, they want to remove your choice. Instead, choose freedom. Dump pariahs like Tschida. Maintain your rights to vote and select appropriate healthcare. Choose the right to choose. Vote for Willis Curdy.

Robert Zimorino,

Missoula