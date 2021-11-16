Letter to the editor: Choosing nonviolent coexistence with wolves

Some people believe that humans can peacefully co-exist with others on Planet Earth. In our biosphere, this can be with other humans, prey species, and other predators like ourselves.

In contrast, some humans suppress their philosophical reasoning abilities, and choose the quest for libidinal power, destruction, and hate. This can result in a lack of tolerance for different humans or other species. This lack of tolerance is due to false perceptions about the Other, resentment, anxiety, fear, and hate.

Unfortunately, instead of ameliorating these factors that lead to violence, we often choose to become indoctrinated into social and political positions that perpetuate our false understanding about the meaning and value of the Other. For example, why would we choose to violently annihilate a species that environmental biologists tell us is integral to a healthy ecosystem? In the case of wolves, given that there are several solutions to peaceful co-existence with them, why would we choose to destroy them?

If we could show you nonviolent approaches to coexistence with wolves, would you consider them? If not, what does this mean for you?

Dr. Kevin Boileau and Nazarita Goldhammer,

Missoula

