Letter to the editor: Chris Talgo column

It’s insulting to a perfectly usable descriptive noun to call Mr. Talgo’s June 24, Missoulian comments on the Capitol Hearings a screed. It doesn’t rise to that level. It’s the same fear-mongering, racist, retrograde anti-female, Christian fascism that this failing vigilante culture mainlines like corrupted plasma. Talgo bludgeons all with the same worn out deceptions; sustenance for the predatory financial elites, reassurance to these exponentially paranoid powers. He supplies the fog of culture wars they need to maintain their unsure grasp on the levers of power: bestowing a martyr’s thorny cincture to The Liar for finally calling out the National Guard? The Bowser-Pelosi Conspiracy? Banks and Jordan to add ‘balance’ and ‘credibility’? These two SS out themselves regularly! Pipe bombs? Italian vote-swapping satellites? Awful economy? As for his victim that day, may she rest in peace. Backward Christian soldiers. From my gunless child and adulthood, I wish you the peace and love you’ll not have in surviving this. For all women who, surviving in this country, remember his words: “Lock her up.”