Letter to the editor: Church needs housecleaning

In 2013,The Guardian published the secret NSA (No Such Agency, wink, wink) files. In the Tuesday, Jan. 17, editorial in the Missoulian, they did an analogous number on the Catholic Church, a practically vestigial organization in dire need of a Snowden amount of harsh sunlight like John XXIII attempted from 1962-65.

It would be easy for righty orthos to lump this in with the ‘‘insanity of the ‘60s’’, except that it began in the early part of that brief parenthesis of light, before things really got rollin’.

In fact, considering “Just War” theological contribution, which has lost its raison de etre in the sequential meaningless wars of empire, the housecleaning appears even more necessitated.

There is no return to the 1950s, and despite the presence of all the RCC Supremes, the Michael Flynns, Matt Rosendale, and the banal Bannon, the human spirituality that is represented in the person of Francis will prevail, even in the rubble left by aberrant theodicy brewed up twixt imperial projects of any stripe and the churchmen who make common cause with them.

Your neighbor is your neighbor, you’re both goin’ somewhere; it ain’t transactional, it’s deeply spiritual and inheres in all things: In your Work.

Bill Shea,

Missoula