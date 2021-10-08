Letter to the editor: Citizens' views being disregarded

In a recent 3-2 vote, Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission voted in favor of implementing new extreme and unethical hunting and trapping measures for wolves. These new regulations are brutal and they also disregard the tens of thousands of public comments sent to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in strong opposition to these measures. A 30-day comment period on the proposed rules resulted in approximately 26,000 comments to the Commission, 90% of which (over 23,000) were in opposition to the proposed rules.

The framework for the Commission’s recent proposal and vote was laid out in the Montana legislative session earlier this year with several new extreme anti-wolf laws. Despite strong opposition from scientists, Tribes and the general public these laws passed. The question I am left with is, who are these laws and hunting regulations for? They certainly aren’t for the thousands of Montanans who have voiced their disgust at both the laws and the resulting regulations. Public comment is meant to inform and create better policy. When it comes to wolves, it is clear that the overwhelming majority of people who are opposed to these measures, whether they are experts or concerned citizens, are being disregarded.