Letter to the editor: City can't afford costs of Federal building

The City of Missoula and Missoula County originally said the cost to renovate the Federal Building was $40 million. Now they are saying the cost would be $14 million to make the building usable. That is a 65% decrease in costs. What kind of smoke and mirrors show is the city and county running? I can see it now, once they move into the Federal Building, numerous problems will arise. Then, we the taxpayers will be asked to vote on another multi-million dollar bond to fix all the problems. There is a reason why the Federal Government is abandoning that building. Currently, 22% of employees in the United States work remotely and those numbers will likely increase as 59% of workers report being more likely to choose an employer that allows remote work. Most city and county employees worked remotely during the pandemic. The city and county do not need more office space. We the taxpayers recently said no to a Fairgrounds bond and a crisis service levy which were on the ballot because the city and county supposedly did not have the money to fund these projects. How can they afford to spend $14 million on a dilapidated building?