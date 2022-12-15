Letter to the editor: City can't afford race track

As a former two-term City Councilor and the co-founder of Missoula’s Open Space Conservation Program, I will give Missoula’s property taxpayers a heads-up and warning.

The three-to-four-million-dollar proposal to purchase, develop and operate a 320-acre XC Dirt Biker Race Track on the old Marshall ski hill and the Plum Creek clearcut is another strident example of self-serving special interest user groups asking Missoula tax payers to foot the bill to support their endorphin-adrenaline highs.

The City would be assuming a huge financial liability by purchasing, renovating and the long-term facility operation. This is a very bad idea, that the City can’t afford. Missoula does not need an additional 350 acres adjacent to more than 350,000 acres of USFS public lands.

If you believe that these will be conservation lands, you will be very disappointed. Wild creatures will disappear because of the impact.

If the area is so valuable and important to dirt bikers and skiers, I suggest that Mr. Izzy Dog LLC put up the necessary funds. Izzy Dog LLC can afford it.

The City of Missoula by continuing excessive spending, thus property taxes increase, is potentially forcing retirees and the elders out of their homes.

Cass Chinske,

Missoula